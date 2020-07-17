Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 700 Shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,700 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Arden Trust Co grew its position in Twitter by 11.8% during the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 79,731 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after buying an additional 8,421 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twitter during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,665,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 1.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,251 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 9.1% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 81,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

TWTR stock opened at $35.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.93, a current ratio of 11.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Twitter Inc has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $45.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.49.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Twitter had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 3.22%. The business had revenue of $807.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Twitter Inc will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Twitter to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. China International Capital dropped their price target on shares of Twitter from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Twitter in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.46.

In other Twitter news, insider Michael Montano sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total transaction of $747,588.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,584 shares of company stock worth $2,652,719 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.