Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Has $99,000 Stock Holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) by 400.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in NortonLifeLock were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $5,757,000. AXA bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock in the 4th quarter valued at $20,212,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 213.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,664,000 after acquiring an additional 824,908 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 18,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of NortonLifeLock by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 634,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,879,000 after acquiring an additional 239,586 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $20.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.15. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.12 and a 12-month high of $28.70. The firm has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.89.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 125.92%. The firm had revenue of $610.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.21 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NLOK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. NortonLifeLock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.73.

In other news, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $930,788.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total value of $228,577,089.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Featured Article: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLOK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK).

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.