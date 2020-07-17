Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases Shares of 20,800 Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 20,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $941,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $452,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the fourth quarter valued at about $261,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 174,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,949 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $45.40 on Friday. Hexcel Co. has a 12-month low of $24.54 and a 12-month high of $87.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.07). Hexcel had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $541.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 10,810 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $393,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HXL. UBS Group lowered their target price on Hexcel from $68.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Hexcel from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Alembic Global Advisors began coverage on Hexcel in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Hexcel from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Hexcel from $34.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.33.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

