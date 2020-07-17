Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. Sells 121 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $95,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. 88.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH stock opened at $131.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.42. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $74.37 and a 12 month high of $161.11. The company has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.20%.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.38, for a total transaction of $376,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at $314,202.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bryan C. Hanson acquired 1,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $113.00 per share, with a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,166,184. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

