American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Sold by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. reduced its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in American Express were worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in American Express by 163.6% in the second quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 282 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in American Express by 327.3% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 329 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in American Express by 171.2% in the first quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 339 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Prime Services LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AXP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Express from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on American Express from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on American Express from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Cfra dropped their price objective on American Express from $140.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Express currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.13.

Shares of AXP opened at $97.36 on Friday. American Express has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $138.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that American Express will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

