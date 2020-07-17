2,000 Shares in Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AXNX) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,512,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,428,000 after acquiring an additional 123,303 shares during the last quarter. AXA bought a new stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,489,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 802,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,395,000 after acquiring an additional 493,527 shares during the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 750,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 299,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 677,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after acquiring an additional 159,356 shares during the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXNX opened at $39.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 9.31. Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $15.25 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.50.

Axonics Modulation Technologies (NASDAQ:AXNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.17. Axonics Modulation Technologies had a negative return on equity of 57.95% and a negative net margin of 208.60%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2341.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Axonics Modulation Technologies Inc will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXNX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Axonics Modulation Technologies from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Axonics Modulation Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Axonics Modulation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

In related news, COO Rinda Sama sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 186,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,666.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $1,008,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 517,258 shares in the company, valued at $20,871,360.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 170,729 shares of company stock worth $6,421,990. 25.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of sacral neuromodulation solutions (SNM) solutions. The SNM therapy is primarily used to treat patients with overactive bladder, including urinary urgency incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, fecal incontinence, and urinary retention.

