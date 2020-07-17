Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Skyline Asset Management LP grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 90,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,236,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,782,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,461,000 after acquiring an additional 22,624 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 174.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 587,940 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,153,000 after acquiring an additional 374,022 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays downgraded ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $92.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised ManpowerGroup from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.67.

MAN stock opened at $72.66 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.33 and its 200-day moving average is $76.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 2.03. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.57 and a twelve month high of $100.99.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.