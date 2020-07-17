Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Acquires 5,000 Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Eldorado Resorts were worth $833,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Eldorado Resorts by 100.0% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth approximately $135,000. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura Instinet upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Eldorado Resorts in a research report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Eldorado Resorts stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.58 and a beta of 2.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.52 and its 200 day moving average is $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $70.74.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($2.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($2.37). The business had revenue of $473.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $542.45 million. Eldorado Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a positive return on equity of 7.93%. Eldorado Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post -5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eldorado Resorts Company Profile

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

