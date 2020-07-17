MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 227,128 Shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 227,128 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWO. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Two Harbors Investment by 38.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Two Harbors Investment during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 62.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TWO stock opened at $5.25 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.05 and its 200 day moving average is $8.66. Two Harbors Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $15.85.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $88.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. Two Harbors Investment had a positive return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 116.72%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Two Harbors Investment Corp will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Two Harbors Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Two Harbors Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 40.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Maxim Group cut shares of Two Harbors Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Two Harbors Investment from $15.50 to $6.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.97.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); non-agency securities collateralized by prime mortgage loans, Alt-A mortgage loans, pay-option ARM loans, and subprime mortgage loans; and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, as well as residential mortgage loans and non-hedging transactions.

