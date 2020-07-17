Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Raised to $285.00 at Morgan Stanley

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the medical research company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AMGN. Cfra lifted their price objective on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Amgen from $274.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.04.

Amgen stock opened at $253.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.26. The company has a market capitalization of $149.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.94. Amgen has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. Amgen’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amgen will post 15.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.54, for a total value of $228,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,788,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,425 shares of company stock worth $792,017. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,462,367 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,419,317,000 after acquiring an additional 205,870 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 35,337,639 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,518,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,084 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $3,116,210,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 18,480,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,746,469,000 after buying an additional 183,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Amgen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,117,201 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,048,075,000 after buying an additional 88,020 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.73% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

