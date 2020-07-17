Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Lowered to Hold at Cfra

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cfra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FB. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, June 26th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Facebook from $215.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, May 15th. Nomura Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $253.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Sunday, March 29th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $242.00 price objective on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $253.10.

Shares of Facebook stock opened at $240.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $684.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.28 and a 200 day moving average of $205.61. Facebook has a 52 week low of $137.10 and a 52 week high of $250.15.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Facebook’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Facebook news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.75, for a total value of $201,517.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,335 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 7,453 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 8,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 3,039 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 65.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

