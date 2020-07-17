Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) PT Raised to $290.00

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.69% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays raised their target price on Facebook from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank downgraded Facebook to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Facebook from $234.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Nomura raised their target price on Facebook from $253.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.10.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $240.28 on Wednesday. Facebook has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $250.15. The company has a market cap of $684.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $205.61.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The company had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total transaction of $266,951.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 22,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.29, for a total value of $4,516,380.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,804,790.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,367 shares of company stock worth $15,038,344. Corporate insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,881,000. First American Bank increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the first quarter. First American Bank now owns 43,592 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $7,271,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Consolidated Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 64.2% during the first quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 13,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in Facebook by 6.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 30,466 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

