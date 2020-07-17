MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 110 Shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lowered its holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in 3M were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in 3M by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 10,972 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 9,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 47,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Allied Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 65.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM stock opened at $159.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.04. The stock has a market cap of $91.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. 3M Co has a 1 year low of $114.04 and a 1 year high of $187.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 50.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 3M Co will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 14,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.46, for a total transaction of $2,141,684.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,426,988.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,184 shares of company stock valued at $5,930,874. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.00.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

