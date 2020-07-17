MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Raises Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,884 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Windward LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 26.6% during the second quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. boosted its stake in CVS Health by 9.7% during the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,775 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,389,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in CVS Health by 38.1% during the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 19.2% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 17,191 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its stake in CVS Health by 12.4% during the second quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 38,342 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,491,000 after buying an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $63.14 per share, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,161 shares in the company, valued at $957,265.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS stock opened at $64.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $84.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.76. CVS Health Corp has a 12-month low of $52.04 and a 12-month high of $77.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.19.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.28. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $66.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

