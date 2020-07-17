Global Retirement Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 487.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $70,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Expedia Group by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after buying an additional 734,319 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,469,255 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $202,972,000 after purchasing an additional 914,181 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,232,790 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $125,438,000 after purchasing an additional 39,538 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,501,850 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $84,509,000 after purchasing an additional 228,983 shares during the period. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $162,210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $90.23 on Friday. Expedia Group Inc has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $144.00. The stock has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.80 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.55.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group Inc will post -7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total transaction of $228,454.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,861.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total transaction of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $130.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.76.

Expedia Group Profile

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

