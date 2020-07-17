Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 96.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,643 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 208,899 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Nike were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nike by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,976,698 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,527,412,000 after buying an additional 1,489,033 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Nike by 2.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,547,619 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,196,549,000 after acquiring an additional 584,343 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Nike by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,834,816,000 after acquiring an additional 73,831 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nike by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,107,272 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,743,723,000 after acquiring an additional 222,608 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in Nike by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,704,258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,713,079,000 after purchasing an additional 508,120 shares in the last quarter. 64.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 60,000 shares of Nike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $5,880,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total value of $16,358,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,564,259.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,228,100. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $96.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $153.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.42. Nike Inc has a 1 year low of $60.00 and a 1 year high of $105.62.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 25th. The footwear maker reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $6.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 32.95% and a net margin of 6.79%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NKE shares. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Nike from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.01.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

