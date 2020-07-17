MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Takes Position in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf Inc (NYSE:DBD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 55,375 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of Diebold Nixdorf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBD. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,016,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 534,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 36,193 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Diebold Nixdorf by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 278,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 66,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Diebold Nixdorf news, Director Gary G. Greenfield bought 19,000 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $90,440.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce H. Besanko bought 20,555 shares of Diebold Nixdorf stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.60 per share, for a total transaction of $94,553.00. Insiders have acquired 42,255 shares of company stock worth $200,194 in the last three months. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DBD opened at $6.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $504.66 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.17. Diebold Nixdorf Inc has a fifty-two week low of $2.80 and a fifty-two week high of $14.66.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $915.67 million. Diebold Nixdorf had a negative return on equity of 1.98% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.63) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Diebold Nixdorf Inc will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DBD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Diebold Nixdorf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.44.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

