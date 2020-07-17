MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Has $466,000 Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 56.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,490 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in salesforce.com in the 1st quarter worth approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 96.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after buying an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

NYSE:CRM opened at $188.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $166.87 billion, a PE ratio of -1,044.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.79.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 29th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $225.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.21.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.77, for a total value of $1,527,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 36,581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.88, for a total transaction of $6,799,676.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,086.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 610,551 shares of company stock valued at $109,793,357. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.