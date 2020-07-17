Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $64,000 Stake in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WOOD. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:WOOD opened at $58.24 on Friday. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.02.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

