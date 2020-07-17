Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 656 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $65,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 29,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,278,000 after acquiring an additional 62,328 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 23,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

HYLS opened at $46.79 on Friday. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $49.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.26.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th.

