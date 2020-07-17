Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating. The stock traded as high as $88.37 and last traded at $83.61, with a volume of 37537621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.04.

MRNA has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $37.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $63.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Moderna from $41.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.69.

Get Moderna alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 3,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.57, for a total value of $201,108.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,685,053 shares in the company, valued at $398,228,607.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.02, for a total transaction of $245,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,025,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,272,362.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,173,550 shares of company stock worth $134,776,308. Corporate insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.18. The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.17 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 963.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Further Reading: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.