Global Retirement Partners LLC Invests $71,000 in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LQDH. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 11,056.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,931,000 after purchasing an additional 329,920 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $3,558,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 58,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,821,000 after purchasing an additional 26,491 shares in the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,256,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter.

LQDH stock opened at $91.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.72 and its 200-day moving average is $89.66. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $69.04 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

