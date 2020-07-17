Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,534 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE:FCX) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,050 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the second quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,454,190 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after buying an additional 83,030 shares in the last quarter. Arden Trust Co increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 11.8% in the second quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 77,263 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 8,137 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,052 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after purchasing an additional 25,727 shares during the period. PM CAPITAL Ltd increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.1% in the second quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 3,848,294 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $44,525,000 after purchasing an additional 957,160 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 42,420 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $11.40 to $12.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $10.00 to $13.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Freeport-McMoRan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

FCX stock opened at $13.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of -28.19 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Freeport-McMoRan Inc has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $13.86.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 5.05% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The business’s revenue was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines; South America Mining; Indonesia Mining; Molybdenum Mines; Rod and Refining; Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining; and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.