Global Retirement Partners LLC Acquires 744 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $85,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. State Street Corp lifted its position in ABB by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 81,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 974,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,473,000 after acquiring an additional 81,225 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of ABB by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,668,122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,545,000 after acquiring an additional 174,042 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ABB by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 82,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ABB in the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $24.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.09. ABB Ltd has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $25.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.04 and its 200 day moving average is $20.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. ABB had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABB. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Vertical Research downgraded shares of ABB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ABB has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.51.

ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

