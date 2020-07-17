Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $86,000 Holdings in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Global Retirement Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Slack (NYSE:WORK) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Slack were worth $86,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Slack during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Slack in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Slack by 86.2% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Slack in the first quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Slack in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 51.75% of the company’s stock.

WORK stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.60 billion and a PE ratio of -22.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.90 and its 200-day moving average is $27.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Slack has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $40.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.12. Slack had a negative net margin of 87.91% and a negative return on equity of 79.21%. The company had revenue of $201.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.12 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Slack will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Braccia sold 1,136,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.51, for a total value of $36,931,587.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,313.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Cal Henderson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $95,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,573,968 shares of company stock worth $84,127,410 in the last 90 days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

WORK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Slack from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Slack from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Slack from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Slack from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.68.

Slack Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

