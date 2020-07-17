Global Retirement Partners LLC Buys 1,623 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 285.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,192 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 367.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 62,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 49,488 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 91.5% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 689,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after purchasing an additional 329,220 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 6.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 65,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,245,000 after purchasing an additional 65,693 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 20.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 127,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Donald Thompson acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.24 per share, for a total transaction of $1,064,800.00. 13.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RCL shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Monday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $62.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Cfra upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.11.

NYSE RCL opened at $58.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $135.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.82 and a 200-day moving average of $69.55. The company has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.48 and a beta of 2.50.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.85). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post -14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

