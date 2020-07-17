Global Retirement Partners LLC Has $114,000 Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Global Retirement Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,768 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $147,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,004 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 230,760 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,510 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 325.4% during the 2nd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 369,907 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 282,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. 49.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, COO James D. Farley, Jr. purchased 194,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,093.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 828,922 shares in the company, valued at $4,252,369.86. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F stock opened at $6.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 1.32. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $34.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.73 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 6.54% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Ford Motor from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price target on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Ford Motor from $4.30 to $6.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.58.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

