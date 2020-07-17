Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Holdings Trimmed by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,983 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 388,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,438,000 after purchasing an additional 33,104 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 140,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after buying an additional 10,532 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 62.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 95,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after buying an additional 36,675 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 262,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,030,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thomasville National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Ventas by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 33,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock opened at $35.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.86. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.69.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.85 million. Ventas had a net margin of 19.80% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VTR. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ventas from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Ventas from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, university-based research and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, and health systems.

