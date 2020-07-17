IFM Investors Pty Ltd Reduces Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,436 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $134,397,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,892,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,978,000 after purchasing an additional 860,769 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $54,923,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,810,000 after purchasing an additional 563,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth about $32,425,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.59, for a total transaction of $2,002,143.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,298,195.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $562,608.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,104 shares of company stock worth $7,732,010 over the last 90 days. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on ABC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $93.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $108.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $94.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.89.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $101.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $103.37.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.85% and a return on equity of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

