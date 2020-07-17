State Street Corp Reduces Stock Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

State Street Corp cut its stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,614,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,155 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 2.75% of AerCap worth $82,380,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AerCap during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. 84.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:AER opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.17. AerCap Holdings has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $64.86.

AerCap (NYSE:AER) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. AerCap had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AER. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AerCap from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of AerCap from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of AerCap from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AerCap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

