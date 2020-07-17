Royal Bank of Canada Decreases Stock Position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc (NYSE:KNX) by 28.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,666 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation were worth $865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 70,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 20,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 22,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KNX shares. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.13.

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.21, for a total value of $3,521,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Wayne Yu sold 1,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total transaction of $45,081.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,630 shares in the company, valued at $732,526.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 344,035 shares of company stock worth $13,309,714 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:KNX opened at $43.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.25. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $27.54 and a twelve month high of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.36.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 6.02% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Knight-Swift Transportation’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Knight Trucking, Knight Logistics, Swift Truckload, Swift Dedicated, Swift Refrigerated, and Swift Intermodal.

