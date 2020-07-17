Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 9,969 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,951,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 174,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,181,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Brunswick by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BC shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Brunswick from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CL King upped their price target on Brunswick from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Brunswick from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised Brunswick from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.56.

Shares of BC opened at $67.46 on Friday. Brunswick Co. has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $68.37. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -269.84 and a beta of 2.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.11. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 26.21% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $965.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. The company's Marine Engine segment offers outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engine and propulsion systems; marine electronics and control integration systems, steering systems, instruments, controls, propellers, trolling motors, fuel systems, electrical systems, service parts, and lubricants; and integrated propulsion systems to the recreational and commercial marine markets, as well as parts and accessories.

