Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,147 Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF (NYSEARCA:IPO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 1.14% of Renaissance IPO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 5,276 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Renaissance IPO ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF by 127.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HAP Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renaissance IPO ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $501,000.

NYSEARCA IPO opened at $43.18 on Friday. Renaissance IPO ETF has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $45.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16.

