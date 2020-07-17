Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 29,303 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 233,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,303 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $9,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rollins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,560,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,936,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 22.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,765,000 after purchasing an additional 728,670 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 7.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,479,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,309,000 after purchasing an additional 488,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,318,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,043,000 after purchasing an additional 441,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.77% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rollins presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.40.

ROL stock opened at $47.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.45 billion, a PE ratio of 75.98 and a beta of 0.42. Rollins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $47.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $487.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.43 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 9.76%. Rollins’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

