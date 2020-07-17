Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 14,461 First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF (NASDAQ:TUSA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 14,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned 3.21% of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:TUSA opened at $31.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.95. First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF has a 1 year low of $21.06 and a 1 year high of $36.97.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th were paid a dividend of $0.109 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 25th. This is an increase from First Trust Total US Market AlphaDEX ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

