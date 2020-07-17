State Street Corp Lowers Position in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

State Street Corp lowered its holdings in Zynga Inc (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,780,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 347,363 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.23% of Zynga worth $80,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zynga by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. GQ Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zynga during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zynga during the first quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association bought a new stake in shares of Zynga in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZNGA opened at $9.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 135.29, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. Zynga Inc has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $10.55.

Zynga (NASDAQ:ZNGA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Zynga had a negative return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company had revenue of $424.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $405.51 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zynga Inc will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZNGA. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays raised shares of Zynga from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $8.30 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 138,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,294.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew S. Bromberg sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total transaction of $113,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 857,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,078,770.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 356,125 shares of company stock valued at $3,223,373. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Zynga Inc develops, markets, and operates social games as live services in the United States and internationally. The company's games are played on mobile platforms, such as Apple iOS and Google's Android operating systems, as well as on social networking sites, such as Facebook. It also provides advertising services comprising mobile and display ads, engagement ads and offers, and branded virtual items and sponsorships to advertising agencies and brokers; and licenses its own brands.

