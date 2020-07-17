45,718 Shares in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 45,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the first quarter worth $31,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd in the first quarter valued at $123,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the period.

Shares of PFD opened at $14.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $14.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.45. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.34 and a 1 year high of $17.83.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

