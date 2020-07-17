Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 51,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 6.00% of Cubic worth $77,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after buying an additional 20,302 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Cubic by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 1st quarter valued at about $573,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Cubic in the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cubic during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

In related news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,111.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.59 per share, for a total transaction of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at $152,097.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CUB stock opened at $46.35 on Friday. Cubic Co. has a 52 week low of $30.86 and a 52 week high of $75.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The company had revenue of $321.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cubic Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Cubic from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.38.

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

