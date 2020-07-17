IFM Investors Pty Ltd Sells 7,341 Shares of Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd reduced its position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 7,341 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Maxim Integrated Products were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MXIM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 17,795 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 4,036 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,781,693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $109,591,000 after buying an additional 35,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 26,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $70.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 5.39. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.93 and a 1 year high of $73.52.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.58 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. Maxim Integrated Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total value of $63,206.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,446 shares of company stock valued at $8,907,136 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MXIM. Bank of America lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities began coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a report on Friday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Maxim Integrated Products from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

Maxim Integrated Products Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

