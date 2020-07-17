First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 109 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $1,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in DTE Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.2% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in DTE Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.9% in the second quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 6,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,229. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.23.

DTE Energy stock opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $108.02 and a 200-day moving average of $112.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.59. DTE Energy Co has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 21st will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 18th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

