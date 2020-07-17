Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Stratford Consulting LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. Stratford Consulting LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Tradition Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Tradition Asset Management LLC now owns 7,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $163.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $109.49 and a 52 week high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

