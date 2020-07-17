First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 129,057 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 442.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 129,057 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 99.9% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $7.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.68. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 48.82 and a beta of 0.95.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). General Electric had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, June 12th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a report on Friday, May 8th. Argus lowered their price target on General Electric from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Electric from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.17.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

