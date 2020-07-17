First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 580 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 15.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 580 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $323,111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 131.7% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 6,573,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,251,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,736,364 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7,255.2% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,285,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,695 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,257,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ opened at $260.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $245.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.88. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $164.93 and a fifty-two week high of $269.79.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be given a $0.424 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Invesco QQQ Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

