Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 200 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler acquired 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.25 per share, with a total value of $14,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 824,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,585,225.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CNBKA stock opened at $78.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $437.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.76. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $51.40 and a one year high of $93.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Get Century Bancorp alerts:

Century Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNBKA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.51 million during the quarter. Century Bancorp had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 12.13%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Century Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Century Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Century Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNBKA. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,413 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Bancorp by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 218,324 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 7,408 shares during the last quarter. 33.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Century Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.