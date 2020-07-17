Insider Selling: Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) Director Sells 21,000 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2020

Inca One Gold Corp (CVE:IO) Director Edward John Kelly sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.69, for a total transaction of C$14,490.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 334,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$231,020.28.

Edward John Kelly also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 23rd, Edward John Kelly purchased 5,000 shares of Inca One Gold stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.67 per share, with a total value of C$3,350.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 10th, Edward John Kelly sold 40,000 shares of Inca One Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$31,200.00.
  • On Monday, June 8th, Edward John Kelly sold 20,000 shares of Inca One Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.78, for a total transaction of C$15,600.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 3rd, Edward John Kelly sold 22,000 shares of Inca One Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.67, for a total transaction of C$14,740.00.

Inca One Gold Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 million and a P/E ratio of -5.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.32.

Separately, Fundamental Research started coverage on shares of Inca One Gold in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a “positive” rating on the stock.

About Inca One Gold

Inca One Gold Corp. operates as a Canadian-based mineral resource and mineral processing company with a gold milling facility in Peru. It develops and processes gold-bearing material from legal small-scale miners, and produces loaded carbon for smelting and recovery of gold and silver off-site. The company was formerly known as Inca One Resources Corp.

