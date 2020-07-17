Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 86.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,486 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 55,046 shares during the quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 128,275 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,244,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,012,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,721,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,056 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 29.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WMT stock opened at $132.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.73. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $133.63. The stock has a market cap of $374.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The retailer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $134.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $10,459,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,272,996 shares in the company, valued at $279,692,157.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kathryn J. Mclay sold 7,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $922,824.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,492,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 262,324 shares of company stock valued at $32,141,624. Insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday. Odeon Capital Group lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.45.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

