Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Surevest LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Surevest LLC lifted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,421 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,425 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.3% of Surevest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Surevest LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the second quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. raised its stake in Apple by 1.3% during the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its stake in Apple by 0.7% during the first quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 4.2% during the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAPL. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Nomura Securities increased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,694.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.58 and a 1 year high of $399.82.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.