Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp Purchases Shares of 1,243 salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,243 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after acquiring an additional 3,606,319 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,823 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364,910 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $188.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $169.47 billion, a PE ratio of 232.21, a P/E/G ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $184.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.79. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $115.29 and a 52 week high of $202.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a positive return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.88, for a total value of $2,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,013,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,669,006,544. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.41, for a total value of $1,904,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 88,249 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,492.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 610,551 shares of company stock worth $109,793,357. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $186.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $172.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on salesforce.com from $193.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on salesforce.com from $215.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.21.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

