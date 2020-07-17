930 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Bought by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,808,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,828,000 after buying an additional 224,168 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 933,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,392,000 after buying an additional 24,073 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 839,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,887,000 after buying an additional 10,928 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 590,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,378,000 after buying an additional 25,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 272,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,679,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $231.33 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $224.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.90. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $145.46 and a twelve month high of $248.43.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

