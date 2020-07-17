Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Sells 205,950 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,467,993 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 205,950 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 6.3% of Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $535,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc lifted its position in Apple by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc now owns 1,467 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 5,568 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.1% in the second quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,336 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 4.2% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $340.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 26th. Nomura increased their price target on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.56.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $390.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $351.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.43. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $399.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1,694.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Read More: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.